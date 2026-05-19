Downpour Eases TN Heatwave Five Districts Brace For Heavy Showers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Rainfall across Chennai, several districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry brought much-needed relief to residents after days of intense summer heat, with people welcoming the sudden change in weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has meanwhile forecast heavy rainfall in five districts -- Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Erode, and Dindigul -- over the next two days.

After residents in Chennai experienced sweltering heat during the day, weather conditions changed dramatically by evening as several parts of the city received rain. Areas including Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Koyambedu and Saidapet witnessed showers that brought down temperatures and created a cooler atmosphere, much to the delight of residents.

Rain was also reported from Chennai's suburban regions, including Kelambakkam, Padur and Thiruporur, where motorists and commuters were caught in the downpour while travelling during peak evening hours.

Neighbouring Tiruvallur district and surrounding areas such as Thirupachur, Pandur, Kuppammal Chathiram, Siruvanur and Pullarambakkam also experienced rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported in certain stretches of the Chennai-Tirupati highway due to the sudden showers. In Chengalpattu district, widespread rainfall was recorded in several localities, including Singaperumal Koil, Maraimalai Nagar, Thiruporur and Thirukazhukundram. Similar weather conditions prevailed in Krishnagiri district, where areas including Kaveripattinam, Bargur, Allapatti and Kundarapalli witnessed a sudden shift from hot weather in the morning to cooler conditions after evening rainfall.

Puducherry also received widespread rain accompanied by thunder and lightning for nearly half an hour in areas such as Lawspet, Muthialpet, Uzhavarkarai, Korimedu, Bahour, Usudu, Mannadipet and Thirukanur.

Despite the rain in many regions, intense heat conditions continued in some locations. Tiruttani recorded the highest temperature at around 40 degrees Celsius, while places including Chennai Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam, Vellore, Erode, Madurai Airport and Tiruchy also experienced high temperatures.

According to the Meteorological Department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions, while a trough extends from the Lakshadweep area to south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The weather system is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of western Tamil Nadu over the next two days. Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with continued hot and humid conditions.