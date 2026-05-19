Africa Terror Threat Alarms US Lawmakers

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 20 (IANS) Senior US military commanders warned Congress that Africa has become the new global centre of terrorism, with extremist groups rapidly expanding across the continent and posing growing threats to American and allied interests.

The warning came during a House Armed Services Committee hearing where General Dagvin Anderson said the threat from ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliates in Africa had reached alarming levels.

“Today, the epicentre of global terrorism is in Africa,” Anderson told lawmakers.

Anderson warned that ISIS leadership and al-Qaeda's financial networks were now deeply rooted in Africa, especially in West Africa and the Sahel region.“Both groups share the will and intent to strike our homeland,” he said.

The Commander of US Africa Command pointed specifically to the growing instability in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, warning that terrorist groups were increasingly controlling territory and exploiting weak governance structures.

“The capture of a capital city would provide al Qaeda with all the trappings of a nation state to sponsor global terrorism,” Anderson said.

The hearing also revealed deep US concerns over expanding Chinese and Russian influence across Africa.

“China views Africa as its second continent,” Anderson said, accusing Beijing of securing strategic control over critical minerals and infrastructure.

He also described Africa as“Putin's purse,” saying Russia was exploiting instability to extract resources and manpower for its war machine.

Lawmakers heard that the US military recently conducted a joint operation with Nigerian forces that killed ISIS global operations leader Bilal al-Maliki.

According to Anderson, the operation demonstrated the importance of regional partnerships and intelligence cooperation.

“The Nigerians have been instrumental throughout the last several months developing the target, helping us with the intelligence and providing support,” he said.

Several lawmakers raised concerns that reduced Western engagement in Africa could create opportunities for China, Russia and extremist groups to expand their influence.

Representative Austin Scott warned that the US had lost important intelligence access in parts of West Africa following military withdrawals from Niger.

“The biggest concern I have is the growing black hole of intelligence in the Sahel,” Anderson responded.

The discussion carries significance for India, which has strengthened defence cooperation and development partnerships across Africa over the past decade. India has growing investments in mining, energy, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure projects across East and West Africa.

Indian naval deployments have also expanded in the western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden region amid concerns over piracy, terrorism and maritime security.

The hearing reflected broader geopolitical competition unfolding across Africa, where the United States, China, Russia, Turkey, Gulf countries and India are all seeking greater influence through trade, infrastructure, defence and strategic partnerships.

US officials warned that the continent's rapidly growing population, weak governance structures and expanding extremist networks could reshape future global security challenges if left unchecked.