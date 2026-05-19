Salman Khan Shares Four Posts At Mid-Night After His Ugly Encounter With Paps At Hospital, Readers Confused Over His Caption

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has called out the paparazzi after being extremely miffed for creating a ruckus during his hospital visit and invasion of privacy.

Salman took to his social media account in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and expressed his utter disappointment in the behaviour of paparazzi.

He wrote,“If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter.”

“But if they wanna make money from my losses.... keep quiet don't enjoy bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life.”

The actor further wrote,“Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath try kar lena.... Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga?”

In his final post, Salman warned,“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena,jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa.”

The posts quickly grabbed attention online, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with support.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan, on Tuesday night, was seen posing his cool at the paparazzi stationed outside a hospital in the city, where he visited.

As soon as the paparazzi saw him coming out of the hospital, they were seen screaming out Salman's name for a photo.

What seems to have irked Salman is that the photographers, forgetting they were standing outside a hospital,started to scream“Maatrubhumi”, the name of Salman's highly anticipated movie, probably to get an update of its release.

As the actor walked towards his car, he took a step and firmly told the paparazzi to behave after which, they apologized and stopped filming the video. He told the paparazzi, "Pagal ho kya?".

However, it's not yet confirmed as to whom Salman paid a visit at the hospital.

–IANS

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