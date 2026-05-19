Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Coty Inc. And Certain Former Officers COTY

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Coty securities during the Class Period, you have until May 22, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Coty's growth potential for the fiscal year 2026. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's ability to drive growth and profitability in the fiscal year 2026 by improving fragrance sales, building a strong innovation pipeline and making operational improvements.

Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Coty's slowing growth in the beauty market, notably, the Consumer Beauty market was underperforming, margins were compressed by increased marketing investments and there was slowing growth in its Prestige fragrance segment. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Coty's securities at artificially inflated prices.

After the market closed on February 4 and 5, 2026, Coty announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, unveiling disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in the Consumer Beauty segment. The Company also noted the recent transition of its Chief Executive Officer in conjunction with the below-expectation results. Coty further withdrew its fiscal year 2026 guidance for EBITDA and revised the Company's near-term outlook downward. Coty attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including rising costs and uncertain consumer demand and lack of“operational discipline” in both Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Coty's revelation. The price of Coty's common stock declined from a closing market price of $3.43 per share on February 4, 2026, to $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026, a decline of about 22%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980