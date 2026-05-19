Total Energy Services Inc. Reports On Voting From The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the“Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company's annual meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2026 (the“Meeting”). A total of 22,238,540 common shares, representing 60.6% of Total Energy's issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Matter Voted Upon Outcome

of Vote Votes

For Votes

Withheld 1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed: George Chow Passed 21,184,277 320,614 (98.5%) (1.5%) Glenn Dagenais Passed 21,141,611 363,280 (98.3%) (1.7%) Daniel K. Halyk Passed 21,495,786 9,105 (100.0%) (0.0%) Jessica Kirstine Passed 20,838,631 666,260 (96.9%) (3.1%) Tim McMillan Passed 21,169,368 335,523 (98.4%) (1.6%) Ken Mullen Passed 19,116,647 2,388,244 (88.9%) (11.1%) 2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Passed 22,208,117 30,420 (99.9%) (0.1%)





Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: ... or visit our website at: .