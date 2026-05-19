ASHA Releases Report Home Care Today: Benefits, Tradeoffs, And Considerations For Older Adults And Their Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is pleased to announce the release of a new research report, Home Care Today: Benefits, Tradeoffs, and Considerations for Older Adults and Their Families. The report examines the differences between care delivered at home and care provided within a senior living community, helping families better understand what to expect from each option. Prepared by ATI Advisory on behalf of ASHA, the report is available on the Where You Live Matters website.

Designed to help older adults and their families evaluate care options before needs become urgent, the report explores the benefits, value, and common misconceptions associated with both home care and senior living. For senior living providers, it offers a useful framework to guide conversations with families as they navigate important care decisions.

“This research takes an objective look at how each model works, exploring the benefits, value and common misperceptions people have relative to home care and assisted living communities,” said David Schless, President, CEO of ASHA.“By bringing understanding of these factors to senior living teams and those seeking senior living options, we hope they will be better equipped to help consumers find the option that best meets their needs.”

The research also addresses three misconceptions about senior living:

Myth 1: Residents are cut off from engaging outside their community. Reality, senior living makes it easier to stay connected.

Myth 2: Living in a senior living community is lonely. Reality, community life can be one of the most socially connected ways to live.

Myth 3: Senior living is only for people who are sick. Reality, today's senior communities are about lifestyle and choice, not illness.

The report offers an objective look at where home care works well and where it can become more difficult to sustain. While aging in place remains the preference for many older adults, and is appropriate in the right situations, the research also points out how gaps in coverage, coordination challenges and rising costs can impact care at home as needs become more complex. The study examines the financial realities of the real cost of staying at home versus moving into seniors housing.

ASHA advocates the benefits of senior living, while recognizing that no single lifestyle or setting suits everyone. The report does not promote one setting over another. Instead, it provides evidence-based insights into the strengths and limitations of home care and when needs change, how senior living communities can provide predictable support, social engagement and 24/7 safety, often at a cost that's comparable to, or even less than, maintaining a home with paid care.

About ASHA

The American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is the premier national organization representing owners, operators, developers, and investors in the seniors housing industry. ASHA advocates on federal policy, produces industry-defining research, and provides thought leadership on independent living, assisted living, memory care, and life plan communities. Learn more at ashaliving.

About Where You Live Matters

Where You Live Matters was created by the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA), a non-profit advocacy organization for the senior living industry with over 7,000 member communities in the US. Where You Live Matters is the only unbiased, non-commercial source of education and support for older adults (and their families) who are looking to live their best lives as they age. Unlike other online resources, families don't pay for our service – nor do communities. We are not financially incentivized to lead prospective residents to paying providers. Our work is fueled by our passion for helping seniors thrive and a belief that community life enhances life.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a Washington, D.C.-based healthcare research and advisory services firm dedicated to system reform that improves health outcomes and makes care better for everyone. ATI guides public and private leaders in solving the most complex problems in healthcare through objective research, deep expertise, and bringing ideas to action.