Qatar Winter Sports Committee And Years Of Culture Welcome Public To Winter Sports Open House Activities

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Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Winter Sports Committee, in collaboration with Years of Culture, will continue the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture Winter Sports Development Programme with a new series of public winter sports activities at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena from May 24 to 26 2026.

The May programme invites families, young people, sports enthusiasts, and members of the wider community to experience curling, ice hockey, skating, and short track through open house sessions and friendly community games. The activities are designed to introduce winter sports to the public in an accessible and welcoming setting, while continuing to build connections between Canadian, Qatari and expat communities in Doha.

Launched in April, the Winter Sports Development Programme runs throughout 2026 and aims to expand participation in winter sports in Qatar, with a focus on grassroots engagement, youth development, coach education, and competitive opportunities. Developed as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, the programme highlights the role of sport as a platform for cultural exchange, community participation, and long-term collaboration.

Event Schedule

Curling Open House

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Time: From 4PM

Location: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

Details: Public introductory curling sessions for all ages

Canada–Qatar Expat Ice Hockey Series

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 7PM – 8PM

Location: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

Details: Members of the public are invited to spectate the ice hockey series, followed by the Open House Ice Skating session

Short Track & Skating Open House

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 8:20 PM – 9:50 PM

Location: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

Details: Open skating experiences introducing short track disciplines to the public

Canadian–Qatar Expat Curling Game

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time: 6PM – 8PM

Location: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

Details: Friendly curling matches connecting Canadian, Qatari, and expat communities throughout the season. Teams of four may take part, with one captain required to register the team at the Registration Desk on the day.

Attendance and Registration

Registration and attendance are open to all at the venue. Activities will be held on a first-come, first-served basis, with rotating slots available throughout the sessions.

Further details on upcoming events will be announced through the Years of Culture website and official social media channels.