Estonian FM On Drone Incident: Ukraine Has Full Right To Strike Russian Military Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tsahkna made the statement on X.

"The downing of a drone that entered Estonian airspace proves one thing clearly: NATO works. Romanian F-16s responded immediately from Siauliai, demonstrating that Allies stand united and ready to defend every inch of NATO territory," he wrote, thanking Romania and other allies.

He stressed that such incidents are a direct consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Let's also be clear: Ukraine has every right to strike Russian military targets to weaken Russia's ability to wage aggression. These incidents are the direct result of Russia's war and provocations," Tsahkna said.

Ukraine apologizes to Estonia over unintended drone incident – Foreign Ministry

The minister added that Estonia is strengthening cooperation with Ukraine to enhance joint air defense and counter-drone capabilities.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said earlier that a drone entered Estonian airspace and was later shot down by Baltic air defenses over Lake Vortsjarv. He noted it was likely a Ukrainian-origin drone heading toward targets in Russia, though the exact details are still being investigated by the Air Force and the Internal Security Service.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Ukraine had apologized to Estonia for the unintended incident caused by Russian electronic warfare.