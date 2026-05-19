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Gartner names Group-IB as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Cybersecurity Incident Response Retainer Services
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) [Dubai, UAE; 19 May 2026] Group-IB, a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Cybersecurity Incident Response Retainer Services.
The Gartner report defines cybersecurity incident response retainer (CIRR) services as proactive and reactive services that provide 24/7 incident response capabilities, including investigation, containment and eradication. Some services also provide full recovery. CIRR proactive services boost cyber resilience pre-incident, and often include maturity assessments, tabletops and pen tests. These professional services are sold as a retainer.
Group-IB's Services Retainer is grounded in operational experience that few providers can match, with over 1,600 successful high-tech cybercrime investigations conducted across more than 60 countries, and 11 Digital Crime Resistance Centers worldwide providing tailored solutions and services that match the clients’ operating locale and regulatory frameworks. Group-IB's response teams arrive at every engagement backed by the company’s full spectrum of in-house capabilities, combining threat intelligence with investigative, forensic, malware analysis, and threat hunting expertise to identify the actors, tactics, and risks most relevant to each client's sector and environment. This intelligence-first approach eliminates the orientation phase that typically costs organizations critical hours during a cold-start engagement, a period when adversary dwell time and damage escalate rapidly.
“Being recognized by Gartner in this market guide reflects what our clients already know: when Group-IB arrives on an incident, we do not start from zero. We arrive with intelligence. Every investigation we have conducted across financial services, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and government feeds directly into how we respond to the next one. That accumulated knowledge is what transforms a retainer from a contract into a genuine operational advantage,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB.
A Retainer Built for Continuous Incident Readiness and Response
The Group-IB Services Retainer delivers full-cycle incident coverage: investigation, containment, eradication, and recovery. Clients benefit from pre-negotiated service level agreements (SLAs) and 24/7 response availability. Unlike retainers built solely for emergency response, the Group-IB Services Retainer functions as a single, flexible agreement spanning incident response, proactive defense, and long-term resilience. Prepaid hours can be redirected across the full lifecycle, from preparation activities such as maturity assessments, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and team training to incident containment, ensuring organizations derive continuous value regardless of incident frequency.
Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Cybersecurity Incident Response Retainer Services, By Will Candrick, Wayne Hankins, April 2026.
Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
The Gartner report defines cybersecurity incident response retainer (CIRR) services as proactive and reactive services that provide 24/7 incident response capabilities, including investigation, containment and eradication. Some services also provide full recovery. CIRR proactive services boost cyber resilience pre-incident, and often include maturity assessments, tabletops and pen tests. These professional services are sold as a retainer.
Group-IB's Services Retainer is grounded in operational experience that few providers can match, with over 1,600 successful high-tech cybercrime investigations conducted across more than 60 countries, and 11 Digital Crime Resistance Centers worldwide providing tailored solutions and services that match the clients’ operating locale and regulatory frameworks. Group-IB's response teams arrive at every engagement backed by the company’s full spectrum of in-house capabilities, combining threat intelligence with investigative, forensic, malware analysis, and threat hunting expertise to identify the actors, tactics, and risks most relevant to each client's sector and environment. This intelligence-first approach eliminates the orientation phase that typically costs organizations critical hours during a cold-start engagement, a period when adversary dwell time and damage escalate rapidly.
“Being recognized by Gartner in this market guide reflects what our clients already know: when Group-IB arrives on an incident, we do not start from zero. We arrive with intelligence. Every investigation we have conducted across financial services, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and government feeds directly into how we respond to the next one. That accumulated knowledge is what transforms a retainer from a contract into a genuine operational advantage,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB.
A Retainer Built for Continuous Incident Readiness and Response
The Group-IB Services Retainer delivers full-cycle incident coverage: investigation, containment, eradication, and recovery. Clients benefit from pre-negotiated service level agreements (SLAs) and 24/7 response availability. Unlike retainers built solely for emergency response, the Group-IB Services Retainer functions as a single, flexible agreement spanning incident response, proactive defense, and long-term resilience. Prepaid hours can be redirected across the full lifecycle, from preparation activities such as maturity assessments, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and team training to incident containment, ensuring organizations derive continuous value regardless of incident frequency.
Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Cybersecurity Incident Response Retainer Services, By Will Candrick, Wayne Hankins, April 2026.
Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
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