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Market comments on behalf of Van Ha Trinh, Financial Markets Strategist at Exness
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, giving back part of their recent gains after prices hit a two-week high. However, the market could remain on edge amid geopolitical uncertainty. President Don’ld Trump’s decision to postpone a planned military operation fueled some hopes that negotiations could move forward while also adding to escalation concerns.
While political rhetoric has repeatedly shifted over recent weeks, there has been limited improvement in energy flows. Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained, keeping the market structurally tight and reinforcing concerns that supply disruptions may persist for longer than previously expected. Until vessel traffic gradually returns to normal conditions, oil prices are likely to remain elevated and volatile.
On the supply side, the extension of waivers allowing purchases of Russian seaborne crude could provide some relief and push prices to the downside to a certain extent. Looking ahead, oil markets are likely to remain driven by geopolitical headlines. While any progress in negotiations could create some selling pressure, persistent constraints on shipping and energy flows may continue to keep prices elevated.
While political rhetoric has repeatedly shifted over recent weeks, there has been limited improvement in energy flows. Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained, keeping the market structurally tight and reinforcing concerns that supply disruptions may persist for longer than previously expected. Until vessel traffic gradually returns to normal conditions, oil prices are likely to remain elevated and volatile.
On the supply side, the extension of waivers allowing purchases of Russian seaborne crude could provide some relief and push prices to the downside to a certain extent. Looking ahead, oil markets are likely to remain driven by geopolitical headlines. While any progress in negotiations could create some selling pressure, persistent constraints on shipping and energy flows may continue to keep prices elevated.
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