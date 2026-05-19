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Global Founders, Investors, Policymakers And Tech Leaders To Convene In New Delhi For India Global Innovation Connect 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 19, 2026: India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC), one of India's foremost international innovation and technology platforms, is set to host its landmark fifth edition in New Delhi on June 10–11, 2026, bringing together an influential gathering of global investors, Indian and foreign startup founders, technology leaders, policymakers, venture capital firms, and innovation ecosystem builders from across the world.
With the theme“India in the Age of AI,” IGIC 2026 will spotlight the people and partnerships driving the future of innovation - from entrepreneurs building frontier technologies to global investors backing the next generation of transformative businesses. The event will also explore how India can secure a leading position in the evolving global AI landscape.
The two-day summit, organized by Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory, will welcome delegates and participants from India, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, and several emerging innovation hubs, reinforcing India's growing importance in the global technology and startup ecosystem.
Over the years, IGIC has evolved into a highly curated platform where founders, corporates, investors, research institutions, and governments come together to exchange ideas, explore partnerships, and discuss the technologies driving the future global economy. The 2026 edition marks the first time the summit will be hosted in New Delhi, following four successful editions in Bengaluru.
The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers and participants representing sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, fintech, sustainability, aerospace, defence technologies, biotech, healthtech, venture capital, and digital infrastructure.
Confirmed participants and speakers include, Will Poole (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Capria Ventures, USA), Sanjeev Sanyal (Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council Secretary, Government of India), Baijayant Panda, Mohandas Pai (Chairman, Aarin Capital, India), Gautam Sharma (Managing Director, Viasat India), Satish Shukla (Co-founder, Addverb, India), Umakant Soni, Suyash Singh(Co-Founder & CEO, GalaxEye), Rachelle Jensen (Founder & CEO, Luminis Water Technologies, Singapore), and several other global technology, investment leaders, and public personalities.
The event is supported by prominent ecosystem organizations including Startup India,, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), TIE Delhi NCR among others.
“IGIC has always been about building meaningful global connections between innovators, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. As India continues to emerge as a strategic innovation hub, the conversations and partnerships created through this platform become even more important in shaping the future of technology and economic growth,” said Claude Smadja, Chairman of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory.
Beyond thought leadership sessions and keynote discussions, IGIC 2026 will provide opportunities for strategic networking, investor-founder interactions, cross-border collaboration discussions, and conversations around scaling innovation globally from India.
The platform aims to foster deeper engagement between India's startup ecosystem and international innovation communities while enabling dialogue around policy, emerging technologies, investment trends, and the future of entrepreneurship in an AI-driven world.
About India Global Innovation Connect
India Global Innovation Connect was founded by Claude Smadja and Yael Smadja with the vision of strengthening collaboration between India's innovation ecosystem and global technology and business leaders. The platform has become a key annual forum for discussing emerging technologies, investment opportunities, and innovation-led economic growth.
With the theme“India in the Age of AI,” IGIC 2026 will spotlight the people and partnerships driving the future of innovation - from entrepreneurs building frontier technologies to global investors backing the next generation of transformative businesses. The event will also explore how India can secure a leading position in the evolving global AI landscape.
The two-day summit, organized by Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory, will welcome delegates and participants from India, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, and several emerging innovation hubs, reinforcing India's growing importance in the global technology and startup ecosystem.
Over the years, IGIC has evolved into a highly curated platform where founders, corporates, investors, research institutions, and governments come together to exchange ideas, explore partnerships, and discuss the technologies driving the future global economy. The 2026 edition marks the first time the summit will be hosted in New Delhi, following four successful editions in Bengaluru.
The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers and participants representing sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, fintech, sustainability, aerospace, defence technologies, biotech, healthtech, venture capital, and digital infrastructure.
Confirmed participants and speakers include, Will Poole (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Capria Ventures, USA), Sanjeev Sanyal (Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council Secretary, Government of India), Baijayant Panda, Mohandas Pai (Chairman, Aarin Capital, India), Gautam Sharma (Managing Director, Viasat India), Satish Shukla (Co-founder, Addverb, India), Umakant Soni, Suyash Singh(Co-Founder & CEO, GalaxEye), Rachelle Jensen (Founder & CEO, Luminis Water Technologies, Singapore), and several other global technology, investment leaders, and public personalities.
The event is supported by prominent ecosystem organizations including Startup India,, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), TIE Delhi NCR among others.
“IGIC has always been about building meaningful global connections between innovators, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. As India continues to emerge as a strategic innovation hub, the conversations and partnerships created through this platform become even more important in shaping the future of technology and economic growth,” said Claude Smadja, Chairman of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory.
Beyond thought leadership sessions and keynote discussions, IGIC 2026 will provide opportunities for strategic networking, investor-founder interactions, cross-border collaboration discussions, and conversations around scaling innovation globally from India.
The platform aims to foster deeper engagement between India's startup ecosystem and international innovation communities while enabling dialogue around policy, emerging technologies, investment trends, and the future of entrepreneurship in an AI-driven world.
About India Global Innovation Connect
India Global Innovation Connect was founded by Claude Smadja and Yael Smadja with the vision of strengthening collaboration between India's innovation ecosystem and global technology and business leaders. The platform has become a key annual forum for discussing emerging technologies, investment opportunities, and innovation-led economic growth.
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