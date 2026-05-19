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The Sharad Group Makes High-Grade Silica Sand Available For Bulk Industrial And Construction Supply In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Sharad Group, a mineral and raw material supplier based in Gandhidham, Gujarat, has announced the availability of its processed high-grade silica sand for bulk procurement by industrial units, construction contractors, and manufacturing companies operating across India.
With infrastructure development accelerating across the country and manufacturing activity on a steady rise, procurement teams in several sectors are actively seeking mineral suppliers who can deliver raw materials at consistent quality and on predictable timelines. The Sharad Group has positioned itself as a supplier capable of meeting these expectations through structured processing, regional logistics strength, and direct buyer engagement.
Silica sand sourced from The Sharad Group is processed to achieve controlled grain size, high silica dioxide content, and low impurity levels. These quality parameters are important across the many industries that use silica sand as a primary input material.
Key application areas where The Sharad Group's silica sand is used include:
Glass Manufacturing: Silica sand serves as the primary raw ingredient in float glass, container glass, and specialty glass production. Consistent purity and grain uniformity are critical requirements for glass manufacturers, and The Sharad Group's processed sand is formulated to meet these demands.
Foundry and Metal Casting: Sand casting in metal foundries relies on silica sand for creating moulds and cores. The Sharad Group supplies foundry-grade silica sand that meets the compressive strength and permeability requirements necessary for effective casting operations.
Water Treatment and Filtration: Silica sand is widely used as a filter medium in both municipal water treatment plants and industrial effluent treatment systems. The Sharad Group's filtration-grade sand provides the particle consistency needed for reliable filtration performance.
Construction and Infrastructure: Silica sand is used in concrete preparation, plastering, and as a fine aggregate in construction applications. The Sharad Group supplies construction-grade sand to contractors and ready-mix concrete producers working on residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.
Oil and Gas Well Services: Frac sand and well completion applications in the petroleum sector require specially processed silica sand with high sphericity and crush resistance. The Sharad Group caters to buyers in this sector with appropriate grade options.
Surface Treatment and Abrasives: Industrial blasting, surface preparation, and abrasive applications use silica sand for cleaning and finishing metal surfaces, concrete structures, and other industrial components.
Paint, Coatings, and Sealants: Silica sand is used as a filler and texture agent in paints, epoxy coatings, and adhesive formulations, and The Sharad Group supplies the fine grades required for this application.
The Sharad Group's location in Gandhidham - a major commercial and industrial hub in the Kutch district of Gujarat - provides it with strong transport connectivity to Gujarat's industrial zones, as well as road and port access for supply to buyers across India and international markets. This logistics advantage supports bulk delivery schedules and helps industrial buyers plan their raw material inventory effectively.
The company offers silica sand in custom mesh sizes and packaging configurations, enabling buyers to specify the grade and quantity that matches their production or project requirements. Procurement teams can directly engage with The Sharad Group's supply team to discuss specifications, request samples, and confirm delivery timelines before placing bulk orders.
For further details about silica sand grades, technical specifications, and procurement enquiries, visit:
With infrastructure development accelerating across the country and manufacturing activity on a steady rise, procurement teams in several sectors are actively seeking mineral suppliers who can deliver raw materials at consistent quality and on predictable timelines. The Sharad Group has positioned itself as a supplier capable of meeting these expectations through structured processing, regional logistics strength, and direct buyer engagement.
Silica sand sourced from The Sharad Group is processed to achieve controlled grain size, high silica dioxide content, and low impurity levels. These quality parameters are important across the many industries that use silica sand as a primary input material.
Key application areas where The Sharad Group's silica sand is used include:
Glass Manufacturing: Silica sand serves as the primary raw ingredient in float glass, container glass, and specialty glass production. Consistent purity and grain uniformity are critical requirements for glass manufacturers, and The Sharad Group's processed sand is formulated to meet these demands.
Foundry and Metal Casting: Sand casting in metal foundries relies on silica sand for creating moulds and cores. The Sharad Group supplies foundry-grade silica sand that meets the compressive strength and permeability requirements necessary for effective casting operations.
Water Treatment and Filtration: Silica sand is widely used as a filter medium in both municipal water treatment plants and industrial effluent treatment systems. The Sharad Group's filtration-grade sand provides the particle consistency needed for reliable filtration performance.
Construction and Infrastructure: Silica sand is used in concrete preparation, plastering, and as a fine aggregate in construction applications. The Sharad Group supplies construction-grade sand to contractors and ready-mix concrete producers working on residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.
Oil and Gas Well Services: Frac sand and well completion applications in the petroleum sector require specially processed silica sand with high sphericity and crush resistance. The Sharad Group caters to buyers in this sector with appropriate grade options.
Surface Treatment and Abrasives: Industrial blasting, surface preparation, and abrasive applications use silica sand for cleaning and finishing metal surfaces, concrete structures, and other industrial components.
Paint, Coatings, and Sealants: Silica sand is used as a filler and texture agent in paints, epoxy coatings, and adhesive formulations, and The Sharad Group supplies the fine grades required for this application.
The Sharad Group's location in Gandhidham - a major commercial and industrial hub in the Kutch district of Gujarat - provides it with strong transport connectivity to Gujarat's industrial zones, as well as road and port access for supply to buyers across India and international markets. This logistics advantage supports bulk delivery schedules and helps industrial buyers plan their raw material inventory effectively.
The company offers silica sand in custom mesh sizes and packaging configurations, enabling buyers to specify the grade and quantity that matches their production or project requirements. Procurement teams can directly engage with The Sharad Group's supply team to discuss specifications, request samples, and confirm delivery timelines before placing bulk orders.
For further details about silica sand grades, technical specifications, and procurement enquiries, visit:
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