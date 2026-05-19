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Putin Reaffirms Russia–China Partnership Ahead of Beijing Visit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that relations between Moscow and Beijing have reached what he described as an “unprecedented level,” while stressing that their cooperation is “not directed against anyone” ahead of his upcoming visit to China, according to remarks carried by Russian state media.
In a video statement released prior to the trip, Putin said Russia and China intend to further expand collaboration across key areas including politics, economics, defense, and humanitarian exchanges.
“Our friendship is not directed against anyone,” he said, adding that bilateral ties are grounded in “mutual understanding and trust,” as well as mutual support for each country’s core interests, including sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Putin noted that his visit is taking place at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he referred to as a “long-time good friend,” and said sustained high-level engagement remains essential for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
He highlighted what he described as a “genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership,” saying it has developed significantly since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation 25 years ago.
According to Putin, the relationship is characterized by “mutual understanding and trust,” alongside what he called a shared commitment to “win-win and equitable cooperation,” respectful dialogue, and support for each other’s core national interests.
He also pointed to economic ties, stating that bilateral trade has exceeded $200 billion and that settlements between the two countries are now conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan.
Putin welcomed the introduction of visa-free travel arrangements, saying they would further boost tourism, business activity, and people-to-people contact.
He added that Russia places high value on China’s cultural and historical heritage and intends to deepen humanitarian and cultural cooperation going forward.
In a video statement released prior to the trip, Putin said Russia and China intend to further expand collaboration across key areas including politics, economics, defense, and humanitarian exchanges.
“Our friendship is not directed against anyone,” he said, adding that bilateral ties are grounded in “mutual understanding and trust,” as well as mutual support for each country’s core interests, including sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Putin noted that his visit is taking place at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he referred to as a “long-time good friend,” and said sustained high-level engagement remains essential for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
He highlighted what he described as a “genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership,” saying it has developed significantly since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation 25 years ago.
According to Putin, the relationship is characterized by “mutual understanding and trust,” alongside what he called a shared commitment to “win-win and equitable cooperation,” respectful dialogue, and support for each other’s core national interests.
He also pointed to economic ties, stating that bilateral trade has exceeded $200 billion and that settlements between the two countries are now conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan.
Putin welcomed the introduction of visa-free travel arrangements, saying they would further boost tourism, business activity, and people-to-people contact.
He added that Russia places high value on China’s cultural and historical heritage and intends to deepen humanitarian and cultural cooperation going forward.
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