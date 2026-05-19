Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting Islamic Center In San Diego

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned the attack that targeted the Islamic Center in San Diego in the United States of America, which resulted in fatalities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons. It also emphasized its complete rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorizing innocent civilians.

The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the United States of America.