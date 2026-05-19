UJ Shifts Student Schedules To Remote Learning For Two Days

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The administration of the University of Jordan decided to transition student schedules to the remote learning system for Wednesday and Thursday, May 20 and 21, 2026. All lectures scheduled during these two days will be conducted electronically via the university's approved educational platforms.

The university emphasized in its decision that the shift to remote learning is strictly limited to students. Meanwhile, in-person attendance will continue as usual for all administrators and staff across all departments and faculties within official working hours to ensure the continuity of workflow and the completion of regular administrative tasks.

//Petra// AF