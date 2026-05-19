Muslim World League Strongly Condemns Shooting At San Diego Islamic Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted the San Diego Islamic Center in the US state of California.

In a statement released on Tuesday, MWL Secretary-General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa denounced the horrific crime. He reaffirmed the League's firm stance rejecting and condemning the terrorization of peaceful individuals, the targeting of worshippers and places of worship, and all forms of violence and terrorism. He further criticized the underlying ideologies of hate, including their discourse and practices directed against followers of different religions, races, and cultures.

The statement also expressed the League's full solidarity and deep sympathy with the families of the victims.

//Petra// AF