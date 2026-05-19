Awqaf Ministry Launches Comprehensive Digital Hajj Guide Via Nusuk Islamweb

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has launched its Hajj 1447 AH Guide on the "Nusuk" platform via IslamWeb, creating a comprehensive digital reference that merges Islamic jurisprudence with practical guidance.

The chronologically structured guide covers every pilgrimage stage, from Ihram to the farewell Tawaf.

Key features include a day-by-day breakdown of the three types of Hajj (Tamattu, Qiran, and Ifrad), an extensive library of educational articles, and expert video lectures.

To ensure accessibility and enhance user experience, the portal introduces a dedicated sign-language video series for deaf pilgrims, an interactive route map of the holy sites, and a downloadable digital booklet.