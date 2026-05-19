QMC, Media City Qatar Partner To Boost Innovation And Content Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) and Media City Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Tuesday to enhance cooperation in content creation, digital innovation, and talent development within the Qatari media sector.

The MoU was signed by Director of the International Cooperation and Agreements Office at QMC Abdullah Ghanim Al Binali Al Muhannadi, and CEO of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar Al Mannai.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate on the co-production of television programs, feature films, documentaries, and cinema, contributing to opening new pathways for the expansion and growth of companies licensed by Media City Qatar.

The partnership also supports creative talent development, the advancement of shared infrastructure, and the expansion of practical training programs, leveraging institutional expertise to support students and professionals at the beginning of their careers.

Furthermore, QMC will be integrated into the Media City Qatar ecosystem, which comprises a select elite of content creators, service providers, technology companies, and distribution platforms, thereby enhancing integration between the two entities and driving prospects for cooperation and innovation.

Director of the International Cooperation and Agreements Office at QMC Abdullah Ghanim Al Binali Al Muhannadi said that their cooperation with Media City Qatar opens new horizons for creative content and promising innovations.

By combining their deep expertise in radio and television broadcasting with Media City Qatar's creative capabilities and international network of relations, he added, they can improve the quality and diversity of programming to meet audience expectations.

For his part, CEO of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar Al Mannai stated that this MoU represents an important step toward strengthening cooperation between two national media institutions, Media City Qatar and the Qatar Media Corporation, where ideas transform into distinctive visual content.

By merging the capabilities of Media City Qatar's creative ecosystem with QMC's legacy, he atressed, they are building unique content, supporting the acceleration of digital transformation, and investing in the next generation of outstanding talent.