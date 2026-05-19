Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moscow States Political Negotiations With Ukraine Have Reached A Dead End

Moscow States Political Negotiations With Ukraine Have Reached A Dead End


2026-05-19 07:19:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that the negotiation process aimed at reaching a political settlement and a ceasefire with Ukraine has come to a dead end.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a press release: "There are no signs from the opposing side indicating a readiness to take steps that would lead to resolving the conflict and reaching a political solution." The ministry added that "negotiations have reached a dead end and there is a complete stagnation in the talks." The statement concluded by emphasizing that Moscow reaffirms its readiness to end the conflict by achieving its conditions, noting that it welcomes any mediation and political efforts in this regard.

//Petra// AF

MENAFN19052026000117011021ID1111140892



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search