Moscow States Political Negotiations With Ukraine Have Reached A Dead End

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that the negotiation process aimed at reaching a political settlement and a ceasefire with Ukraine has come to a dead end.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a press release: "There are no signs from the opposing side indicating a readiness to take steps that would lead to resolving the conflict and reaching a political solution." The ministry added that "negotiations have reached a dead end and there is a complete stagnation in the talks." The statement concluded by emphasizing that Moscow reaffirms its readiness to end the conflict by achieving its conditions, noting that it welcomes any mediation and political efforts in this regard.

//Petra// AF