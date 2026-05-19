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Strong Earthquake Strikes Southern China for Second Time in One Day
(MENAFN) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday night, marking the second tremor of the same strength to hit the area within a single day, according to reports.
The quake hit Liunan District in Liuzhou City at 9:44 p.m. local time (1344 GMT), as reported by state media citing the China Earthquake Networks Center. It occurred at a depth of around eight kilometers (4.9 miles).
Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the latest tremor.
Earlier in the day, another 5.2 magnitude earthquake had already struck the same region at 12:21 a.m. local time (1621 GMT Sunday).
Following that earlier quake, reports indicated that 14 buildings collapsed and more than 7,000 residents were evacuated. Emergency teams were deployed to conduct rescue operations, while regional and national authorities activated Level-III and Level-IV emergency response measures.
Earlier assessments also reported casualties, including two deaths and one person missing, though officials have continued to assess the full impact.
The quake hit Liunan District in Liuzhou City at 9:44 p.m. local time (1344 GMT), as reported by state media citing the China Earthquake Networks Center. It occurred at a depth of around eight kilometers (4.9 miles).
Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the latest tremor.
Earlier in the day, another 5.2 magnitude earthquake had already struck the same region at 12:21 a.m. local time (1621 GMT Sunday).
Following that earlier quake, reports indicated that 14 buildings collapsed and more than 7,000 residents were evacuated. Emergency teams were deployed to conduct rescue operations, while regional and national authorities activated Level-III and Level-IV emergency response measures.
Earlier assessments also reported casualties, including two deaths and one person missing, though officials have continued to assess the full impact.
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