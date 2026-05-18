Jason Nassios

Deputy Director and Associate Professor, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University

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I am an Associate Professor of Economics with a deep passion for applying advanced mathematical techniques to better understand how economies function, who they serve, and how they evolve in response to policy changes. With an academic background that includes a PhD in Applied Mathematics and a Commerce degree with majors in Economics and Finance, my work sits at the intersection of rigorous quantitative analysis and real-world economic challenges, helping to uncover insights that drive smarter decision-making.

Specializing in economic modelling, I explore how policies shape economic outcomes-who benefits, who is left behind, and what adjustments are needed to create more equitable and efficient systems. Through my research, I aim to bridge the gap between complex mathematical frameworks and practical applications, ensuring that economic insights are both theoretically sound and policy-relevant.

I am always eager to collaborate with researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals who share an interest in economic analysis.



2021–present Associate professor, Victoria University, Centre of Policy Studies

2018–2021 Senior research fellow, Victoria University, Centre of Policy Studies 2015–2018 Research fellow, Victoria University, Centre of Policy Studies



2013 The University of Melbourne, PhD (Applied Mathematics)

2009 The University of Melbourne, B. Com (Economics, Finance) 2009 The University of Melbourne, B. Sci (Mathematics, Hons.)



2025 Near-Continuum Gas Flows to Second Order in Knudsen Number with Arbitrary Surface Accommodation, Journal of Statistical Physics

2025 Hall field and odd viscosity in near-hydrodynamic electron flows, Physical Review B

2025 Near-hydrodynamic electron flow according to the linearized Boltzmann equation, Physical Review B

2025 Cashing in on export education: evaluating the implications of taxing international students, Applied Economics

2025 Inefficient at any level: a comparative efficiency argument for elimination of property transfer duties and insurance taxes, Applied Economics

2024 To tax or to spend? Modelling tax policy responses to oil price shocks, Energy Policy

2022 Assessing the economy-wide impacts of strengthened bank capital requirements in Indonesia using a financial computable general equilibrium model, Applied Economics

2021 Finance in a global CGE model: the effects of financial decoupling between the U.S. and China, Journal of Global Economic Analysis

2021 The impact of GST reform on Australia's state and territory economies, Applied Economics

2020 Acoustic flows in a slightly rarefied gas, Physical Review Fluids

2020 What impact do differences in financial structure have on the macro effects of bank capital requirements in the United States and Australia?, Economic Modelling

2019 Mandated superannuation contributions and the structure of the financial sector in Australia, Journal of Policy Modeling

2019 Modelling the allocative efficiency of landowner taxation, Economic Modelling

2018 Informing Ex-Ante Event Studies with Macro-Econometric Evidence on the Structural and Policy Impacts of Terrorism, Risk Analysis

2016 Flow generated by oscillatory uniform heating of a rarefied gas in a channel, Journal of Fluid Mechanics

2013 High frequency oscillatory flows in a slightly rarefied gas according to the Boltzmann–BGK equation, Journal of Fluid Mechanics 2012 Asymptotic analysis of the Boltzmann-BGK equation for oscillatory flows, Journal of Fluid Mechanics

Economic Society of Australia (Victorian Branch)



Applied Economics (1402) Applied Mathematics (0102)

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