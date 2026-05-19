Youth Shot Dead In Northeast Delhi, Police Suspect Personal Rivalry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A 22-year-old man was shot dead during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Welcome police station area of northeast Delhi, officials said.

The incident took place near Keshav Chowk, where unidentified assailants allegedly intercepted the victim while he was riding a scooter and opened fire at him from close range. The deceased has been identified as Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Gurdwara Mohalla in Maujpur.

According to police officials and eyewitness accounts, Amanullah was travelling towards Shahdara on his scooter late at night when the attackers, who were allegedly waiting near Keshav Chowk, targeted him.

The assailants fired multiple rounds at the victim, seriously injuring him. He collapsed on the road soon after the attack. The sound of gunfire created panic in the area and drew residents to the spot.

Residents immediately informed the police about the incident, after which Delhi Police personnel reached the scene and shifted the injured man to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination, officials said.

The murder has created fear and tension in the surrounding locality, with heavy police deployment made in the area following the incident.

During the preliminary investigation, police indicated that the murder may have stemmed from personal enmity or an old dispute involving the deceased and the attackers. However, officials said the exact motive behind the crime is still being ascertained, and all possible angles are being investigated.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage collected from cameras installed near the crime scene in an effort to identify the accused persons and trace their movements before and after the attack.

Investigators are also questioning locals and eyewitnesses who may have seen the assailants or have information related to the incident.

Officials said several empty shell casings were recovered from the spot during the inspection. The recovered evidence has been sent to the forensic team for detailed examination.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials said the report is expected to provide crucial details related to the nature of injuries and other aspects connected to the murder.

According to police, multiple teams have been constituted to identify and arrest the accused persons involved in the shooting, and raids are being conducted at various locations.

Police said that an FIR has been registered at Welcome Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Officials said efforts are underway to arrest the attackers at the earliest, and an investigation into the case is continuing.

Further details are awaited.