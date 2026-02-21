Mass Rally In Support Of Ukraine Held In Prague

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Several thousand people gathered at Old Town Square, waving Czech and Ukrainian flags and holding posters.

Participants include President Petr Pavel, Czech politicians, and the Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych.

President Pavel thanked his compatriots for supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that this is not someone else's war – it affects the Czech Republic as well.

“The war could end immediately if one person – Vladimir Putin – decides to stop it,” the President stressed, urging people not to forget who started the conflict.

Organizers said the rally was meant to clearly signal that citizens of the Czech Republic continue to stand with Ukraine and that this stance has not changed despite changes in government.

“In a time when political signals from the Czech Republic and the world are becoming blurred, when the aggressor's guilt is being relativized, and populism and cynicism are on the rise, we want to loudly tell the world that: the conditions of peace are decided not by the aggressor or by great powers, but by Ukrainian men and women; that the end of the war should not mean the end of a free Ukraine. We want peace, we want a united Europe, we want security for ourselves and for Ukraine,” the organizers said.

The organizers emphasized that Czech society has repeatedly demonstrated that it understands the stakes of this war – for freedom, security, and Europe's future – and it is important to continue reminding people of this.

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, support rallies for Ukraine are being held in many countries.

Photo: Olga Tanasiichuk / Ukrinform