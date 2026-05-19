Demining Capability Coalition Sends 20 Roshel Senator Armored Vehicles To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According Ukrinform, the State Special Transport Service reported this on Facebook.

The agency notes that the vehicles will significantly improve the safety of personnel during operations to clear territories of explosive ordnance.

In March, 572 hectares of farmland cleared under compensation program

As reported by Ukrinform, as of late April, more than 15,000 hectares of farmland had been returned to use under the country's humanitarian demining program.