Rajasthan Govt Transfers 17 IPS Officers Sps Of Seven Districts Changed

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has carried out a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring 17 IPS officers and replacing the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in seven districts.

The districts affected by the late Tuesday night reshuffle include Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Didwana-Kuchaman, Nagaur, Tonk, Bharatpur, and Dausa.

As part of the transfers, Harendra Kumar Mahawar has been appointed Inspector General (IG) of the Kota Range, a post that had been lying vacant. Manish Tripathi has been shifted from Superintendent of Police (SP), Chittorgarh, to SP, ATS, Jaipur.

Dharmendra Singh, who was serving as SP, Bhilwara, has now been appointed SP, Chittorgarh.

Sagar, previously posted as SP, Dausa, will take over as the new SP of Bhilwara.

Gyan Chandra Yadav, who was serving in the ATS, has been appointed SP of Didwana-Kuchaman.

Richa Tomar, the outgoing SP of Didwana-Kuchaman, has been transferred as Commandant of the 11th Battalion of the RAC in Delhi.

Rajesh Kumar Meena has been transferred from SP, Tonk, to SP, Bharatpur, while Roshan Meena has been shifted from SP, Nagaur, to SP, Tonk.

Piyush Dixit, earlier posted as SP in the ACB, Jaipur, has now been appointed SP, Dausa.

Lata Manoj Kumar has been transferred from the post of ADG (Civil Rights, Anti-Human Trafficking, and Community Policing) to ADG (Community Policing and Public Grievances).

K.B. Vandana, who was awaiting posting after returning from central deputation on April 29, has been appointed IG, CID (Crime Branch), Jaipur.

Param Jyoti has been transferred from IG (Crime), Police Headquarters, to IG (RAC), Jaipur. Kaluram Rawat has been shifted from IG (Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking) to IG (Telecommunications).

The latest reshuffle has seen some officers transferred again within a short span. Harendra Kumar Mahawar and Kaluram Rawat had both been transferred earlier on February 23. Similarly, Piyush Dixit, who was appointed SP in the ACB on March 19, has now been shifted to Dausa within just two months.

Shweta Dhankhar has been posted as DIG, RAC, Jaipur, after serving as DIG (Civil Rights) at Police Headquarters.

Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav has been transferred from DIG, ACB, Bikaner, to DIG, SOG, Jaipur.

Gordhan Lal Saunkariya has been shifted from SP (Law and Order), Police Headquarters, to SP, ACB, Jaipur.

Ashima Vaswani has been transferred from SP, Mavli, to ASP, Bharatpur City.

Additionally, ADG (Police Headquarters) Hawa Singh Ghumaria has been given additional charge of ADG (Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking).