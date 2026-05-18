Mining Review Africa Webinar On African Mining Skills Shortage Now Available On Demand

Vuka Group's Mining Review Africa ( ) recent webinar on workforce development in the mining sector is now available to watch on demand for free.

Titled Learning curves: Addressing the skills shortage in African mining, the webinar brought together leaders from industry and academia to discuss the growing skills gap facing Africa's mining sector and the practical steps needed to prepare a future-ready workforce.

As mining operations continue to evolve through digitalisation, automation and changing sustainability requirements, the discussion explored how companies, institutions and technology providers can work together to strengthen workforce development across the continent.

The webinar unpacked several key topics shaping the future of mining employment and training, including the drivers behind Africa's mining skills shortage, bridging the divide between academic learning and workplace readiness, and the impact of emerging technologies on workforce requirements.

Panelists also discussed practical approaches to skills transfer, talent retention and leadership development, while highlighting the growing role of immersive technologies in mining training programmes.

The session formed part of Mining Review Africa's ongoing webinar series focused on the key opportunities and challenges shaping the mining industry across Africa.

Special thanks to our esteemed panelists:



Dr. Paseka Leeuw ( ), Head of School at Wits School of Mining Engineering.

Tanya Graham ( ), Managing Director at COMODEX Consultancy. Hayley Dady ( ), Training and Capability Development Leader at Immersive Technologies.

The full webinar recording is now available to watch on demand here: ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.