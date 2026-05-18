California Mutes Kars4kids Donation Jingle Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">California has barred Kars4Kids from airing its familiar vehicle-donation jingle in its current form after a court found the campaign misled donors about who benefited from their contributions.

The ruling by Orange County Superior Court Judge Gassia Apkarian found that the long-running radio and television advertisements violated California's false advertising and unfair competition laws by omitting material information about the charity's mission, geographic focus and beneficiaries. Kars4Kids has 30 days from the judgment to stop non-compliant broadcasts in the state and must pay $250 in restitution to the plaintiff, Bruce Puterbaugh, who donated a non-operational 2001 Volvo XC after hearing the ad.

The case centred on the well-known“1-877-Kars4Kids” jingle, a campaign that has aired for decades and became one of North America's most recognisable charity advertisements. The court found that the ad gave consumers the impression that car donations would support needy children broadly, including children in California, while the proceeds primarily supported programmes connected to Oorah, an Orthodox Jewish nonprofit operating mainly in New York, New Jersey and abroad.

The judgment does not permanently prevent Kars4Kids from operating in California, but it requires any future advertisement using the jingle or a variation of it to include clear, audible disclosures about the charity's religious affiliation, the geographic location of its main beneficiaries and whether the funds support children, families or both. The organisation also may not use images of prepubescent children to solicit donations for programmes that support people who have reached adulthood.

Puterbaugh testified that repeated exposure to the jingle led him to believe the donation would help underprivileged children across the United States and, because the vehicle was donated in California, children in the state. The court accepted his testimony that he did not visit the organisation's website before donating and instead acted on the broadcast advertisement's call to phone the donation number.

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The court found that a broadcast ad built around a phone number could not rely on website disclosures to cure omissions in the message itself. A consumer prompted to call by the advertisement, the ruling said, had already been influenced by the incomplete message before any online disclosure could be reviewed.

Trial evidence showed that about 60 per cent of funds went to Oorah, which supports Orthodox Jewish programmes and family services. The ruling also cited support for programmes involving teenagers and young adults, including gap-year trips to Israel, as well as broader family assistance and adult matchmaking services. The court found those uses materially different from the child-focused impression created by the charity's name, imagery and jingle.

Kars4Kids disputed the finding and has maintained that information about its mission is available to the public. Its position has been that donors can access further details through its materials and website, and that the organisation provides charitable services consistent with its stated purpose. The court, however, concluded that the central issue was not whether disclosures existed elsewhere, but whether the broadcast campaign itself left out facts a reasonable donor would consider important.

The ruling also placed scrutiny on the economics of charity advertising. Kars4Kids has raised large sums through vehicle donations and has relied heavily on media buys to keep the jingle in public circulation. The court noted testimony that a significant share of donations came from California and that advertising costs accounted for a major part of the organisation's spending.

The decision adds to earlier regulatory and legal pressure faced by Kars4Kids in several states over the clarity of its donor messaging. Authorities and charity watchdogs have long examined whether vehicle-donation campaigns adequately explain how proceeds are used, how much money reaches programme work and whether donors are being given a fair picture of a charity's mission before parting with property.

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