Man Caught With 50 Kilos Of Marijuana 'For Personal Use'

“The import, export and transit of cannabis are also prohibited in principle for personal use,” the Main Customs Office in Singen, Germany, said in a statement on Monday. Criminal proceedings are in progress against the 24-year-old.

The arrest of the Polish man dates back to the end of April. The marijuana was found in 47 bags inside rubbish bags in the boot, in the spare wheel well and in the foot space in front of the rear seats of the Mercedes registered in Germany.

+ Switzerland, an unsuspected hub for international cocaine trafficking

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts