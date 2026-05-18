K'taka: Bengaluru Hosts 5Th National Physical Disability Elite Cricket Tournament

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) The 5th National Physical Disability Elite Cricket Tournament commenced in Bengaluru on Monday with a grand inaugural ceremony featuring colourful cultural performances from Karnataka and enthusiastic participation from players and officials from across the country.

Organised under the aegis of the Karnataka State Divyang Cricket Association, the prestigious tournament has brought together top disability cricket teams from across India, providing players with a national platform to showcase their talent and competitive spirit.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including PCCAI President Surendra Lohiya, DCCI and PCCAI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan, Paralympic Committee Chairman Satyanarayana, Karnataka Divyang Cricket Association President Hemchandra, and Secretary Santosh Gowda.

The event was formally inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, DCCI Secretary Ravikant Chauhan said the organisation had consistently conducted national tournaments featuring 24 teams.

However, to enhance the quality and competitiveness of the tournament, this year's Elite Tournament has been restricted to the top 12 teams, while a separate Plate Group competition will be organised for the remaining teams.

He said the initiative aims to identify the country's best players and prepare them to represent India internationally in the future.

Chauhan added that the organisation was continuously working towards improving facilities for differently-abled cricketers.

He noted that players were being encouraged through special awards, including cars and scooters presented as“Man of the Series” prizes.

“Our objective is to provide world-class facilities to differently-abled players and continuously improve their standard of play. We are focusing on training, competitions, and all international-level requirements so that players do not face any shortcomings,” he said.

He further stated that the organisation remained committed to the overall development of disability cricket and thanked sponsors, supporters, and collaborators for making such large-scale events possible.

PCCAI President Surendra Lohiya said the organisation had been working to uplift disability cricket for the last 15 years and had extended significant financial support to players.

He said around Rs 30.36 lakh had already been distributed as“Man of the Match” prizes in national tournaments and claimed that the organisation was the first in the country to award Rs 11,000 to every“Man of the Match” winner.

According to Lohiya, more than Rs 87 lakh in prize money has been distributed among players so far, and the organisation would continue its efforts to financially empower players in the future as well.

Paralympic Committee Chairman Satyanarayana said the Paralympic Committee, in association with DCCI, was continuously working towards securing the inclusion of mixed disability cricket in the Asian Para Games and Paralympic Games.

He expressed confidence that disability cricket would gain greater recognition and respect at the international level in the coming years.

Former international players were also honoured during the ceremony.

Organisers highlighted the importance of sportsmanship, dedication, and national unity, and expressed gratitude to players, officials, supporters, and sports enthusiasts for their contributions to the tournament's successful conduct.