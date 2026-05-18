IPL 2026: Hazlewood And Bhuvi's Success Down To Sticking To Basics, Says KL Rahul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper‐batter KL Rahul has lauded the consistency of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s, saying their success lies in doing the simple things right under pressure. The duo have been central to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) becoming the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs.

While Bhuvneshwar is leading wicket-taking charts with 24 scalps from 13 matches, Hazlewood has 12 wickets from ten games. "In today's T20 cricket, everyone talks about having a unique bowling style or an X-factor. But Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are very simple, traditional bowlers. Yet, year after year, they keep succeeding and troubling batters.

“That tells us that you don't always need to try something different. Simple things work if you do them consistently and under pressure. That is what I admire about Josh and Bhuvi. With many bowlers, if you hit them off their good ball, they panic and try something new. But with Josh and Bhuvi, no matter what you do, they stick to their plan.

“They keep attacking the stumps. Every ball is aimed at a length where you can be bowled, LBW, or caught behind. They always keep all three modes of dismissal in play. Over a long IPL season, that consistency of doing the simple things right is what brings them success and makes them so hard to face," said Rahul on JioStar.

In Delhi Capitals' beating of Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul top-scored with 56 and managed to keep Jofra Archer at bay by taking one boundary off him. The challenge in facing Archer, as per Rahul, is one where he has to balance instinct and reaction.

"When you face someone like Jofra Archer, you try to use his pace against him. But he is incredibly smart. He knows what the batter is planning to do. Bowlers today are highly skilled and sharp. They read your mind and cut off your options before you even think of them. So, the contest comes down to just one ball. It becomes a simple but intense battle - Jofra versus KL.

“Only one of them comes out on top. It all depends on who reacts better in that moment. With Jofra, there is almost no time to think. It is pure instinct and adrenaline. Whether you are looking defensive or aggressive, the bowler picks up on that. Every small detail counts in that split second.

“Jofra has his clear strengths, but I have my strengths too. He will also think about my strengths and try to bowl away from them. That is what makes the contest exciting. Both sides are trying to out-think each other. I just focus on playing the best shot I can play against Jofra in each situation and executing it under pressure without overcomplicating things," he added.