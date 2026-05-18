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Baku White City, Atkins Sign Agreement On Green Infrastructure Dev't On Sidelines Of WUF13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Baku White City project and Atkins company have signed an agreement on the development of road, transport, and engineering communications infrastructure in the Eastern Quarter of Baku White City within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.
The document was signed by Matthew Tribe, Global Director of Atkins, and Rufat Javadov, Director of the Azerbaijan Development Company Baku White City project.--
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