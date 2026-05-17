Afghan, Russian Officials Discuss Strengthening Economic, Trade Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Minister of Higher Education Sheikh Neda Mohammad Nadeem and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Logvinovich Overchuk have discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade ties between Kabul and Moscow.

Nadeem, along with an accompanying delegation, met Overchuk on the sidelines of the 17th International Economic Forum,“Russia and the Islamic World,” held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, according to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

During the meeting, the higher education minister emphasised the importance of continued relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Russia, saying both sides should work to expand direct trade links without intermediaries.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi also underlined the need to sustain economic and trade relations with Russia, adding that serious attention should be given to preventing efforts by certain groups seeking to undermine ties between the two countries.

For his part, the Russian deputy prime minister expressed hope that economic and trade cooperation between the IEA and Russia would further expand, adding that such meetings could positively contribute to the economic affairs of both countries.

The statement added that both sides also discussed strengthening the bilateral economic and trade commission and stressed continued cooperation on related matters.

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