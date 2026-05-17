Tridha Choudhury On Newcomers Signing Contracts Without Understanding: Doesn't Happen Much Now

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Tridha Choudhury opened up about the practise in the industry of newcomers signing contracts without fully comprehending the long-term implications it might have on their career.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Tridhi said that it does not happen in the industry as much as it used to.

The 'Aashram' actress was asked, "Do you think newcomers often sign contracts out of excitement without understanding the long-term impact on their careers?"

Sharing her viewpoint on the subject, Tridha said, "I do not think that happens as much anymore. I have personally experienced situations where I worked with big production houses and compromised on my fees or gave extra time simply out of respect for their experience and stature."

Tridha said that while it can be a form of exploitation for the newcomers, the banners also put in a lot of effort and money to support and promote the actor.

"You could even call it borderline exploitation at times, but the positive side is that they also market, support, and promote you in return," she added.

On the professional front, Tridha was recently seen in Sanjay Dutt-fronted "Aakhri Sawal".

During the interaction, she revealed what made her say yes to the drama.

She shared that "Aakhri Sawal" is deeply rooted in patriotism.

Tridha explained, "I genuinely feel every Indian citizen should watch it because Aakhri Sawal is a content-driven project. The film touches upon several historical events, whether it is the demolition of Babri Masjid or the period of the Emergency. The story revolves around a student-mentor dynamic. The mentor is played by Sanjay Dutt, while the student is portrayed by Namoshi Chakraborty. I also play a student in the same institution. Through the debates between the mentor and students, the film explores many important social and historical issues."

As a citizen of this country, I felt emotionally connected to the subject. Being a patriot myself, I believed this film was meant for me", she concluded.