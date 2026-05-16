Madbouly Inspects Heritage Restoration, Urban Redevelopment Projects Across Historic Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inspected a series of heritage restoration, urban redevelopment and transport improvement projects across Cairo's historic districts on Saturday, as part of the government's broader strategy to revitalise the capital's historic and Khedivial areas.

The tour began with a visit to Tahrir Palace, formerly the headquarters of Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where restoration works are underway to preserve the building's architectural heritage and upgrade surrounding public spaces.

Accompanied by senior ministers and officials, Madbouly reviewed progress on façade restoration, lighting upgrades, garden rehabilitation and preservation works being implemented under the supervision of Cairo and the National Organization for Urban Harmony.

Officials said the palace, originally designed in 1907 by Italian architect Antonio Lasciac as a residence for Princess Neamatallah Tawfik, daughter of Khedive Tawfik, later became the headquarters of Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1930 and hosted numerous diplomatic events and international delegations over several decades.

The prime minister then toured a number of downtown streets and squares as part of Cairo's ongoing visual identity enhancement programme targeting the revival of Khedivial Cairo.

According to Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber, authorities have completed several phases of façade restoration extending across Tahrir Square, Talaat Harb Square and surrounding streets, including the rehabilitation of more than 20 heritage buildings to restore their original architectural character.

Madbouly also inspected redevelopment works at Al-Alfi Street, which has been transformed into a pedestrian-friendly cultural and tourism corridor through infrastructure upgrades, granite paving, landscaping, façade restoration and improved lighting systems.

Officials highlighted a maintenance model adopted in the area through a self-funded owners' association responsible for financing ongoing upkeep and preserving the district's upgraded appearance.







The tour also included the historic Opera district redevelopment project, which aims to revive the area's architectural identity through restoring surrounding heritage facades and redesigning the current Opera Garage façade to reflect the style of the former Egyptian Opera House.

Authorities are also studying plans to convert the Opera Garage administrative building into a hotel as part of efforts to support tourism and maximise the use of state-owned assets in central Cairo.







Madbouly later travelled via the newly developed Salah Salem corridor to inspect ongoing works in the districts of Sayeda Aisha and Sayeda Nafisa.

The upgraded Salah Salem axis extends nearly three kilometres from the Citadel area to Fustat and was implemented in cooperation with the Armed Forces Engineering Authority to ease congestion and improve connectivity between Old Cairo and surrounding neighbourhoods.







During the tour, the prime minister reviewed plans to transform Sayeda Aisha Square into an open-air museum and tourism promenade reflecting the district's historical and cultural significance.

Madbouly also inspected a series of artistic murals being developed beneath Al-Abageya Bridge, featuring mosaics and heritage-inspired artwork intended to enhance the visual identity of the area and integrate artistic elements into major urban development projects.

The prime minister further reviewed the new Sayeda Aisha transport terminal, developed to replace the previous temporary station that had contributed to severe traffic congestion near Al-Misbah Mosque.







Officials said the new terminal can accommodate nearly 1,000 vehicles while maintaining existing transport routes, as part of broader efforts to modernise public transport infrastructure and eliminate informal parking areas.

The tour additionally highlighted restoration works underway at several historic mosques and Islamic landmarks in the Sayeda Aisha district, including Al-Misbah Mosque, Al-Ghouri Mosque, and the minarets of Qawsun and the Sultanate Mausoleum.













During his downtown visit, Madbouly also attended the launch of the“Street of Art” initiative in the Bourse Triangle and Sherifein Street area, implemented in cooperation with the Academy of Arts.

The initiative aims to transform Cairo's streets into open-air cultural spaces through live performances, music, painting, theatre, puppetry, caricature art and traditional Egyptian folklore shows.

Officials said the project aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 and reflects the state's broader strategy to support cultural industries, preserve national identity and strengthen Cairo's position as a cultural and tourism destination.