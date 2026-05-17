Araghchi Stresses 'Historical Duty' In Securing Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says his country will always fulfil its“historical duty” as a protector of security in the Strait of Hormuz.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

On his X, he wrote:“In fruitful engagement with my host DrSJaishankar, we discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out its historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz.”

He added that Iran is a reliable partner for all friendly nations that can depend on the safety of commerce through the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister also posted on X that he discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications with Araghchi.

He noted that the two sides also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

The BRICS foreign ministers' meeting was held on May 14 and 15 in New Delhi, the capital of India.

kk/sa