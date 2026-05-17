Trump Warns Taiwan Against Declaring Independence

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has warned Taiwan against declaring formal independence following a visit to China.

According to France 24, Trump concluded a state visit claiming to have secured“fantastic” trade deals, although details of the agreements were not immediately disclosed.

On a key issue for Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump reiterated his opposition to any formal declaration of independence by Taiwan and also appeared to question why the United States should defend the island in the event of an attack.

He invited Xi to make a reciprocal visit to Washington in September, signaling efforts by both sides to stabilize ties between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Xi Jinping warned during his meeting with Trump that the Taiwan issue remains the most sensitive and important matter in China–US relations.

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