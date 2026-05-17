Afghanistan U-20 Face Kyrgyzstan In CAFA Match Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) says the national under-20 team will play its final match in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-20 Championship against Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

In a statement, the federation said the match will kick off at 12:00 noon Kabul time today.

The fixture will be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

The Afghan team enters the match after suffering defeats in its previous three games against Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

hz/sa