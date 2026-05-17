403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghanistan U-20 Face Kyrgyzstan In CAFA Match Today
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) says the national under-20 team will play its final match in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-20 Championship against Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.
In a statement, the federation said the match will kick off at 12:00 noon Kabul time today.
The fixture will be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.
The Afghan team enters the match after suffering defeats in its previous three games against Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment