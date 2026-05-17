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Samba, Hemieda Deliver One-Two In 400M Hurdles
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At Qatar Sports Club, Abderrahman Samba and Baseem Hemieda secured a dominant one-two finish for Qatar in the men's 400m hurdles claimed the gold medal after crossing the line in 48.85 seconds, while Hemieda followed closely to take silver in 49.28 seconds. Muath Abdalla of the UAE completed the podium in third place with a time of 58.04 seconds. Qatar continued its success on the track in the women's 400m hurdles, where Sara Ali delivered another gold-medal performance for the hosts. She finished first in 1:01.94 ahead of the UAE's Mahra Enqelya, who secured silver, while Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya took bronze. In the field events, Qatar added two silver medals to its tally. Samar Mansouri finished runner-up in the women's triple jump behind Kuwait's Aisha Alkhedher. The hosts also earned silver in the mixed 4x400m relay after clocking 3:23.37, while Bahrain captured gold with a winning time of 3:21.44.
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