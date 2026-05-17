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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Norway


2026-05-17 04:01:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the King Harald V of Norway on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

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Gulf Times

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