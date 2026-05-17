Team Qatar Defeat Saudi Arabia In GCC Games Padel

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Team Qatar men's padel team defeated Saudi Arabia 3-0 in its opening match at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026.

The Qatari team delivered an impressive performance under the Aspire Dome, securing three consecutive victories against Saudi Arabia.

Rashed Nawaf and Mishari Nawaf won the opening match 6-0, 6-1, while Khalid Saadoun and Issa Shanan won the doubles match 7-6, 6-4. Mohammed Saadoun and Hassan Wali completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the third match.

Team Qatar aims to continue its winning streak and retain the gold medal won in the previous edition in Kuwait. Qatar is scheduled to face Kuwait tomorrow in its second match as it continues its pursuit of another gold medal and a new achievement for Qatari padel.

The padel competition is being held in a single round-robin format, with medals awarded to the top three teams at the conclusion of the tournament.