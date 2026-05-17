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Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait


2026-05-17 04:01:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the passing of Sheikh Fadhel Khaled Jaber Al Fadhel Al Sabah.

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The Peninsula

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