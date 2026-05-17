Infrastructure Expert Highlights Qatar, GCC Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Abu Dhabi: Discussions around regional investment opportunities and cross-border infrastructure collaboration took centre stage at the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, with industry leaders highlighting growing momentum in Gulf markets, including Qatar's dynamic investment landscape.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the summit, the CEO of Trojan Property Investment, Ziad Abdallah said the event had created an important platform for dialogue around infrastructure growth, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion opportunities.

Abdallah expressed optimism about Qatar, describing its markets as dynamic and full of promising opportunities for investors.

Ziad Abdallah

He emphasised that Qatar's ongoing infrastructure development, pro-business regulatory environment, and successful track record of delivering world-class projects have made it an attractive destination for regional and international investment.

Abdallah stated that the Group is actively exploring collaborations in Qatar, confident that the country's vision and commitment to growth align well with Trojan's expertise and ambitions.

He emphasised that ADIS creates an important platform for dialogue around infrastructure growth, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion opportunities.

Abdallah described the Group as one of the leading construction companies in the UAE and across the wider region, with operations spanning Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the Northern Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and parts of Europe.

“Trojan Construction Group has over eight subsidiaries. We have the capacity and capability to deliver turnkey projects,” he said.

He said the company has delivered several landmark projects across the UAE, including museums, airports, high-rise towers, and mass housing developments, while also playing a significant role in infrastructure delivery.

“Our main focus on infrastructure is major,” Abdallah said.“We have delivered railway projects in Abu Dhabi, highways, and bridges.”

He noted that the company operates a workforce of around 40,000 employees and manages more than 2,000 machines across its regional operations, positioning it to execute large-scale projects across multiple sectors.

“You can see we have the capacity and capability to deliver mega projects,” he said.

Abdallah said Trojan sees itself as part of the UAE's long-term economic growth story, noting that the company is fully UAE-owned and committed to supporting national development ambitions.

“We are also regarded as the national champion, being 100 per cent UAE-owned,” he said.“We feel it is our job and part to deliver and to be part of the growth of the economy in the UAE.”

At the summit, Abdallah announced a new strategic partnership with Orascom Construction to establish a joint venture focused on water infrastructure projects.

“We just signed a partnership with Orascom, to create a joint venture company, which is specialised in water infrastructure,” he said, adding that the company plans to expand its operations across the region and internationally.

Abdallah also noted that the agreement was the first of several announcements expected at ADIS, as Trojan continues to explore new investment opportunities and infrastructure collaborations.