Awqaf Ministry Issues Qatari Desk Calendar For 1448 AH

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has issued the 72nd edition of the“Qatari Desk Calendar” for the Hijri year 1448 AH (2026-2027), prepared according to the solar timing of Doha city.

The distribution of the Qatari Desk Calendar will begin immediately after the Eid Al Adha holiday (June 7) at the temporary building of Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani Library in Umm Ghuwailina during official morning working hours (8am to 12noon, until copies run out.

The calendar is annually prepared, produced, published, and distributed by the Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the ministry. It is regarded as one of the ministry's longstanding religious, cultural, and outreach initiatives issued at the beginning of every Hijri year.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, said the ministry's continued commitment to publishing the calendar reflects its keenness to provide a cultural and religious guide that addresses many of the devotional and intellectual needs of Muslims.

He explained that the calendar serves as a companion for individuals both at home and while travelling, encouraging good deeds, reminding people of acts of worship, and highlighting the value of time and responsibility. It also functions as a practical guide for managing time and appreciating the importance of achievement and productivity.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed noted that the ministry has continuously worked to enhance the role of the calendar over the years, transforming it into a useful reference for Muslims in various aspects of life. In addition to daily dates and timings, the publication includes selected Islamic rulings, authentic prophetic traditions on the virtues of months and days, daily supplications, and notable historical and national events that marked important turning points in the life of the nation.

The calendar also contains educational and cultural content, including wisdom, beneficial anecdotes, stories, and poetry that combine knowledge with enjoyment.

Furthermore, the publication provides practical information related to astronomy and climate, such as star positions, zodiac signs, seasonal characteristics of each month, and agricultural and fishing seasons. It also offers guidance on suitable times for planting crops, trees, and flowers, fruit harvesting periods, weather changes, rainfall and storm seasons, and common diseases and harmful plants affecting animals.