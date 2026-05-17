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Moehe Marks International Day Of Families With Gratitude And Unity


2026-05-17 04:01:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the occasion of the International Day of Families, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education reaffirmed its belief that families are essential partners in success and a vital source of support, stability, and renewed determination.
Employees from different departments across the ministry shared personal reflections on the important role their families play in inspiring them to continue giving and achieving.
Students also expressed their gratitude to their families in multiple languages.

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The Peninsula

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