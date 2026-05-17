Mom Pavilion Hosts Creative Workshop At Book Fair
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has invited children and families to participate in a fun and creative workshop for designing and colouring bookmarks as part of the“Creative Corner” activities at the ongoing Doha International Book Fair.
Hosted at the Ministry of Municipality Pavilion No. H2-62, the workshop offers young visitors an enjoyable artistic experience that encourages creativity, imagination, and community awareness through interactive activities and colourful designs.
The initiative allows children to add their own personal touch to specially designed bookmarks while promoting positive messages related to cleanliness, environmental awareness, and civic responsibility in an engaging and entertaining atmosphere.
The workshop will continue until May 23, 2026, welcoming visitors and families attending the exhibition to take part in the activities and enjoy a unique blend of art, learning, and creativity at the Ministry's pavilion.
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