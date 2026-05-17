QF, WHOOP Partner To Support Careers In Health And Fitness Tech

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation and WHOOP, the human performance company, have announced a partnership that brings together education, technology, and innovation to help shape the future of health and human performance.

The collaboration between Qatar Foundation (QF) and the global wearable technology leader is designed to empower QF students and graduates with the skills, experiences, and opportunities needed to thrive in the evolving health and fitness technology sector, while also advancing cutting-edge research in sports science and wellness.

At its core of the partnership is the creation of new pathways for QF students and alumni to access career and learning opportunities, bridging the gap between education and industry.

Through hands-on experiences, exposure to emerging technologies, and engagement with real-world applications, participants will gain the capabilities needed to succeed in a rapidly changing landscape.

Beyond talent development, QF and WHOOP will work together to explore collaborative research opportunities in areas such as sports science, wellness, and precision health.

The partnership was signed at an Education City ceremony by CEO of Qatar Foundation, Yousif Al-Naama and Founder and CEO of WHOOP Will Ahmed. It will also extend to programmes and events across Education City and beyond, engaging communities in meaningful ways and inspiring people to adopt more active and healthier lifestyles.

“This partnership with WHOOP marks an important step in our commitment to empowering students and alumni with opportunities beyond the classroom,” said Executive Director, Partnerships and Strategic Alignment, QF, Alanoud Darwish.

“By combining our multidisciplinary ecosystem with the innovative technology and expertise of WHOOP, we are opening new avenues for learning, research, and real-world impact while strengthening our mission to develop future-ready talent in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

Director of WHOOP Qatar, Reem Al-Muftah said:“Qatar is setting a global standard for how health, performance, and innovation can work together to improve people's lives.

“We share Qatar Foundation's commitment to unlocking human potential through performance science and data-driven insights. This partnership creates more opportunities for people to better understand their health, build real-world skills, and apply that knowledge in meaningful ways.”