Qatar Rail To Host 'Journey Toward Health' Event At Doha Metro In Collaboration With PHCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coinciding with World Family Doctor Day, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail), in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), is organising the third edition of the“Journey Toward Health” awareness event at Al Sadd Station on the Doha Metro from 18 to 19 May 2026.

The event is part of Qatar Rail's corporate social responsibility strategy, which aims to deliver a range of community initiatives that strengthen engagement with the public across the Doha Metro network.

From time to time, Qatar Rail hosts a variety of public activations as part of its“Metro Events” series, held across Doha Metro stations throughout the year, within its ongoing efforts to turn metro stations into attraction points and destinations for different segments of the community.

The“Journey Toward Health” event, hosted at Al Sadd Station on the Gold Line of the Doha Metro, will offer the public free medical consultations and check-ups, in addition to engaging activities and the distribution of gifts and awareness booklets to encourage customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. For the first time since its launch, this year's edition will also provide medical consultations related to mental health. Doha Metro stations are distinguished by their high-quality facilities and equipment, as well as retail spaces that provide a range of services needed by metro customers while travelling, and by residents of neighbourhoods surrounding the stations. The stations also feature a variety of advertising spaces in premium locations.

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Qatar Rail, in collaboration with various partners, is committed to delivering diverse events and initiatives that help build an interactive and inspiring environment and enhance engagement within metro stations.