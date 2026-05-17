NHRC Promotes Human Rights Awareness At Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee is participating in the 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair through a dedicated pavilion showcasing a wide range of publications aimed at raising awareness among citizens and residents about their rights and responsibilities.

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, said the committee is keen to utilise all public platforms and events to strengthen human rights awareness and educate all segments of society about their rights and duties, noting that the Doha International Book Fair represents an exceptional opportunity to deliver these important messages.

She explained that the committee's participation in the exhibition is part of its annual commitment to engage with the public at one of Qatar's largest cultural events, which attracts thousands of visitors every year. She described the fair as an important platform within the country's human rights awareness landscape and stressed that the committee plans to expand its participation each year to reach a wider audience.

Al Attiyah noted that the committee has produced a large number of publications in several languages to ensure that information related to legislation and the rights of all groups within society is accessible to diverse communities in languages suitable for them. She said this effort has contributed significantly to raising human rights awareness across the country.

She emphasised that promoting awareness of human rights is a core part of the committee's mandate, adding that the NHRC works continuously with various state institutions and makes use of national events and occasions to reach all segments of society.

Al Attiyah also highlighted the importance Qatar places on the Doha International Book Fair, describing it as a reflection of the right to knowledge. She referred to the Paris Principles, which stress the importance of promoting human rights and combating all forms of discrimination through public awareness, education, media, and publications.

She added that the efforts of institutions in Qatar to introduce the services they provide are closely linked to informing people about their rights, stressing that awareness itself is a fundamental human right that enables individuals to understand the protection and care provided by the state.

The NHRC chairperson praised the strong participation of citizens and residents at the book fair, saying it reflects the deeply rooted appreciation for knowledge and culture within Qatari society and demonstrates the exhibition's role in satisfying the community's growing thirst for knowledge.

