Finland Embassy Awards Nokia For Its Contribution To Resilience Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To mark World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on May 17, the Ambassador of Finland to the State of Qatar, H E Juha Mustonen, visited Nokia office in Qatar and presented the Embassy's Resilience Award.

During the recent crisis, the importance of reliable connectivity was reaffirmed. Access to emergency alerts, timely information, essential services, and communication with loved ones proved critical.

As a provider of critical network infrastructure in Qatar, Nokia played a key role in ensuring resilient and uninterrupted connectivity across the country.

At the same time, Nokia prioritised the safety and well-being of its employees while working closely with service providers to maintain network stability and continuity under challenging conditions.

“Nokia's contribution to resilience extends well beyond technology. By ensuring secure, reliable, and uninterrupted connectivity, Nokia has played a key role in supporting national infrastructure and safeguarding continuity during challenging times. This reflects Nokia's long-standing commitment to trust, partnership, and operational excellence”, the Ambassador said.

Finland and Qatar are close partners in technology, digitalisation and AI.“Finland is a global technology powerhouse, renowned for its highly digitalised society, world-class education, and strong innovation ecosystem. Qatar's ambition to build a resilient, knowledge based economy aligns well with Finland's strengths in digital solutions and innovation-driven technologies.

“Moreover, Finland's Comprehensive Security model, which views preparedness and resilience as a shared responsibility of authorities, businesses, and the society, resonates strongly with Qatar's national policies and aspirations. This complementarity makes Finland an excellent fit to partner with Qatar as it advances its diversification strategy and builds a digital-driven future-proof economy,” described Ambassador Mustonen.