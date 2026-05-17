First Artist-Run Space In Qatar Launches '13' Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Layla Abou Hamed | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: GubGub Studios launched the first edition of its new initiative titled '13' on Wednesday, May 13, at its artist-run space in Doha, with the aim of bringing together artists, collectors, and members of Qatar's growing creative community around an experimental limited-edition“art box set”.

The initiative produces three original artworks by in-house artists, which are then reproduced to create 13 limited-edition box sets. Each box features all the three art-pieces sold together as complete collections. The first set includes works by artists Hana Al Saadi, Habeeb M. Abu-Futtaim, and Yousef Bahzad.

One of the co-founders, Abu-Futtaim, described the initiative as a cultural statement and a sustainable model.“The reason for this initiative is because it allows us to go by the path of self-sustainability to fund our programmes and initiatives and our day-to-day programmes.”

Beyond fundraising, the launch also aims to challenge the exclusivity often associated with collecting contemporary art.“It is a great opportunity for seasoned collectors to acquire work, build their collections, and buy original work by established practicing artists without any complexities of the very gatekept and complex art market,” Abu-Futtaim told The Peninsula.“We're trying to break that barrier by offering works of art in this format.”

Taking its name from the Arabic word for crab, GubGub Studios has reclaimed its identity as more than a traditional artist space; it is, according to Abu-Futtaim,“the first artist-run and community art studio in Qatar.”

“GubGub Studios is exactly what it says: they are studio spaces for artists,” Abu-Futtaim added.“But at the same time, it's a community space. It is open for all people that are interested in the art, entertainment, and creative industries.”

Reflecting positive response from the community, a number of 13 showcased sets were sold, with attendees engaging directly with the artists and their work at the event.

The project was described as an accessible way for audiences to support independent artists while beginning or expanding their collections. Bahzad stated,“Every three months, three artists provide an artwork for a box.”

“It's a way for people to support us as we're a self-funded space. They can pick up a box and get three unique artworks in an edition of 13.”

The number (13) itself carries symbolic meaning for the studio. According to Al Saadi, the concept originated from a print exchange tradition during her final year studying at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, where students and professors exchanged boxed print sets.“The difference is that we're selling it now,” she said.

She also explained the significance behind picking the number 13, saying,“When we opened this studio, we were 13 people. The other reason is because it has a stigma behind it as a bad luck number. For us, we're redefining it as our lucky number.”

According to GubGub Studios' official description, the initiative hopes to encourage“established and aspiring collectors to engage with artists' work and become“patrons” of the space.”